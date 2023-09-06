News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Sept 11

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Tytler on Sept 11

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing; a sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of the like amount

A Delhi court will hear on September 11 a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler (Fle photo)
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter on a request made by Tytler’s lawyer.

The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

