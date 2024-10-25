Menu Explore
1984 riots: Hearing in case against ex-Cong MP Sajjan concludes

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Oct 25, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The case pertains to the alleged murders of Sardar Jaswant Singh and his son, Sardar Tarun Deep Singh

A Delhi court on Thursday concluded hearing in an alleged murder case connected to 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The judge has directed the prosecution and Kumar’s lawyers to file the documents in support of their arguments by November 8. (HT File)
Special judge Kaveri Baweja directed the prosecution and Kumar’s lawyers to file the documents in support of their arguments by November 8.

The case pertains to the alleged murders of Sardar Jaswant Singh and his son, Sardar Tarun Deep Singh. Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail serving life imprisonment in another 1984 riots case, appeared before the court through video-conferencing.

The court had earlier framed charges against Kumar, finding a “prima facie” case against him.

According to the prosecution, a large crowd armed with deadly weapons resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of property of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob had attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant’s wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order had found sufficient material to form a “prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant but had also led the mob”.

