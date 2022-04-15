19-year-old ends life in Chandigarh: PG roommates booked for abetment of suicide
Probing into the suicide by a 19-year-old hotel management student on April 7, police have booked his unidentified roommates for abetment on the complaint by his mother.
The teenager had hanged himself at his friend’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 41, while the occupants were away.
In her complaint, his mother, who is from Delhi, alleged that the boys living in her son’s PG facility, also in Sector 41, had been harassing him.
Recently, he was caught sexually harassing a girl, who was visiting the PG facility, while she was asleep.
When he apologised to the girl on April 6, the other boys filmed him and shared the video with his family members and online, which drove him to end his life, his mother alleged.
Police had initially initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after the incident. But following the mother’s complaint, they have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station. Police are working to identify the roommates for arrests.
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
