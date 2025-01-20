19-year-old held for snatching 7,500 in Mohali

Mataur police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly snatching ₹7,500 from a man in Mataur village. Mohali police registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Gurcharan Singh, alias Channi, snatched cash from Ankit Bidlana of the same village.

Bidlana, who works as a security guard, told police that he had gone to a nearby market on Thursday where he met the accused.

Singh, who according to police is a drug addict, blocked his way and demanded money.

When Bidlana denied having any cash on him, the accused forcefully frisked him and snatched his salary from his pocket, fleeing the spot.

The accused later met the victim but did not return money, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

A case was registered under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After his arrest on Saturday, the accused was produced before a local court which sent him to one-day police remand.