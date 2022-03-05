Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old woman ends life in Mohali, friend booked
19-year-old woman ends life in Mohali, friend booked

In her complaint to the Mohali police, the deceased’s mother said her daughter had been upset after a falling-out with her friend
On the mother’s complaint, Mohali police have booked the deceased’s friend under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police booked a youth for abetment to suicide after a 19-year-old woman hanged herself at her house in Amb Sahib Colony, near Phase 11, on Friday.

The deceased’s mother told the police that they found her hanging from the ceiling fan on the first floor of their house around 4pm. She said her daughter had been upset after a falling-out with her friend Vishal.

“On the mother’s complaint, we have booked Vishal under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be arrested soon. The body has been kept at the Phase-6 civil hospital for autopsy,” said Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11.

Saturday, March 05, 2022
