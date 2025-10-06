19-year-old youth shot dead after drunken brawl in Kharar flat

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by his friend following a drunken brawl in a flat on the first floor of Villa Placio Society, Khanpur, under the jurisdiction of Kharar city police station, early Sunday morning. The society where the murder took place in the early hours of Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Shivansh Rana, a native of Una, Himachal Pradesh, who was pursuing BCA from a government college in his hometown. The accused, Harvinder Singh alias Harry, also from Una, is currently absconding.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the flat had been rented out to a youth. On Saturday night, the tenant’s brother arrived there along with three friends, including the victim. Harvinder, who resides in another housing society in Kharar, was also invited to the flat for a party.

The group began drinking around 11 pm on Saturday and continued till early morning. Around 5 am, a heated argument reportedly broke out between Shivansh and Harvinder over an unspecified issue. In a fit of rage, Harvinder allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Shivansh in the temple, killing him on the spot.

After the shooting, one of the occupants of the flat informed the police control room. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu and Kharar city station house officer (SHO) reached the spot with a team and took the body into custody. The body was later shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

DSP Karan Sandhu confirmed the incident, saying, “We have registered a case of murder against the accused, who is currently absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab him.”

Police said all the youths involved in the incident hail from Una. The victim’s family rushed to Mohali after being informed of the incident.