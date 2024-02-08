 19-yr-old raped, murdered in Jhajjar, two booked - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 19-yr-old raped, murdered in Jhajjar, two booked

19-yr-old raped, murdered in Jhajjar, two booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 08, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two men of her village in Jhajjar, police said on Wednesday.

The two men were booked on rape, abduction and murder charges. An investigation has been launched into the matter, said police. (iStock)
The woman was allegedly abducted by two men from her village on Tuesday and later they raped her before throwing her body in front of a train.

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father said that his daughter had left the house on Tuesday but she did not return home.

“Two men of our village had abducted my daughter and later they raped her before killing her. They threw her body in front of a train in Rohtak,” he said.

ASI Balwan Singh at Rohtak GRP said that they received information that a woman’s body was found near Singhpura railway lines.

“The girl’s post-mortem will be performed tomorrow. The two men were booked on rape, abduction and murder charges. An investigation has been launched into the matter,” he added.

