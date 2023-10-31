News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1-crore extortion case: Chandigarh Police cop denied bail

1-crore extortion case: Chandigarh Police cop denied bail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2023 09:04 AM IST

On August 5, sub-inspector (SI) Naveen Phogat, additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station, along with six others, was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him in Sector 40, Chandigarh

A local court has dismissed the bail application of constable Varinder Singh, one of the accused in the 1-crore extortion case from August.

According to police, both the constables accompanied the absconding SI when he extorted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.01 crore from the victim, Sanjay Goyal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to police, both the constables accompanied the absconding SI when he extorted 1.01 crore from the victim, Sanjay Goyal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On August 5, sub-inspector (SI) Naveen Phogat, additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station, along with six others, was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting 1.01 crore from him in Sector 40, Chandigarh.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While Phogat remains on the run, police have so far arrested three accused, including two constables Shiv Kumar and Varinder, deployed at a beatbox in Sector 40, and Barjinder Singh Gill, alias Ankit. According to police, both the constables accompanied the absconding SI when he extorted 1.01 crore from the victim, Sanjay Goyal.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out