₹1-crore extortion case: Chandigarh Police cop denied bail
On August 5, sub-inspector (SI) Naveen Phogat, additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station, along with six others, was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him in Sector 40, Chandigarh
A local court has dismissed the bail application of constable Varinder Singh, one of the accused in the ₹1-crore extortion case from August.
On August 5, sub-inspector (SI) Naveen Phogat, additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station, along with six others, was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him in Sector 40, Chandigarh.
While Phogat remains on the run, police have so far arrested three accused, including two constables Shiv Kumar and Varinder, deployed at a beatbox in Sector 40, and Barjinder Singh Gill, alias Ankit. According to police, both the constables accompanied the absconding SI when he extorted ₹1.01 crore from the victim, Sanjay Goyal.
- Topics
- Extortion Case