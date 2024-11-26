1k forest guard posts to be filled up soon: Haryana minister

Haryana environment, forests and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday said that the tree cover area in the state needs to be increased from 7.75% to 10%. Haryana environment, forests and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh. (HT File)

The minister, who chaired a review meeting, said that about 1,000 posts of forest guard will also be filled up soon.

The minister also directed the officials to renovate and upgrade the Sultanpur National Park near Gurugram and chalk out a plan to introduce new facilities in the park.