1-lakh litre ‘lahan’ recovered near Beas river in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the excise department officials busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit with the recovery of one lakh litre of ‘lahan’ (raw material to manufacture liquor) from the marshy area of Beas river between the Kirian and Marar villages near Harike Pattan town on Friday.
The department has also seized one working still (an apparatus used to distil liquid mixtures by heating), 11 iron drums (each containing 200 kilograms of lahan), seven plastic drums (each containing 100kg of lahan) and 18 tarpaulins from the spot.
Officials said the accused involved in running the liquor producing and smuggling network managed to flee taking advantage of the marshy area. “The accused had been smuggling the liquor in various villages of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. Our teams are working to identify the accused,” said an excise officer, who did not wish to be named.
Excise and taxation officer (ETO) Navjot Sood said, “We had a tip-off about the manufacturing unit. Our team with the help of the local police conducted early morning raid and seized the contraband.” He said a case under the relevant Sections of the Excise Act has also been registered against some unknown persons at the Harike police station.
-
From honouring AAP leaders to five-star hotel stay, Punjab exchequer paid bills
From honouring its senior leaders with gold-plated swords to arranging their accommodation in five-star hotels and decorating roads with flowers, the Punjab government, reeling under a fund crunch, spent ₹14.63 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party's victory march, Dhanwad Punjab Yatra, in Amritsar, according to information received under the Right to Information Act. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-elect Bhagwant Mann had led the grand road show.
-
In absence of elected representatives, local issues may remain unresolved
The delay in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls by four to six months could affect the civic governance as there would be no elected representatives for almost a year. The term of corporators ended on the night of March 7. Since then, then commissioner chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has been presiding over the BMC as the administrator. The BMC was supposed to go to the polls sometime during September-October.
-
A series of fortunate events: 16-year-old reunited with mother after 9 years
For 16-year-old Pooja Gaud, August 5 will forever remain etched in her mind as the day that proved that miracles do indeed occur. The teenager was reunited with her mother nine years after she was allegedly kidnapped by a couple barely a kilometre away from where she lived in a slum in Juhu Galli, Andheri. Harry D'Souza was arrested late Thursday night and remanded to police custody till August 10.
-
Youth murdered in daylight in Pune
Pune: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals. Businesses shut their shutters as the horrifying murder took place and shopkeepers left the area. His sister identified as Soni Gujar lodged an FIR against the accused after which they were arrested.
-
PMRDA to reassess seven old proposals for Mahalunge-Maan town planning scheme
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be reassessing seven old proposals for the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme, which had been approved by the committee in 2019. There has been no progress on the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years. “We have not invited any new proposals and we have not taken any decision on inviting new proposals. We are waiting for a response from those behind the old proposals,” Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector in charge of town planning schemes, PMRDA added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics