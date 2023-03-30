2 aides of Davinder Bambiha’s gang held with 5 pistols in Punjab

The Bathinda police on Wednesday arrested two members of the Davinder Bambiha gang and seized five pistols. Representational image.

The accused were identified as Inderjit Singh alias Baagh and Gurpreet Singh alias Babba of Faridkot. Police recovered three .32-bore country-made pistols, two .30-bore country-made pistols and 20 cartridges from their possession.

Police claimed that Baagh and Babba were nabbed from Bibi Wala Chowk in Bathinda along with the weapons. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurrana said that during interrogation the accused revealed that both of them, along with Jagtar Singh of Mandher Kalan, were in contact with gangsters Lucky Patial and Sukh Dunneke. “On their directions, they were planning to carry out criminal activity in the area with weapons smuggled from Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered against all five. Patial, Dunneke and Jagtar are yet to be arrested,” he said.

“Police have secured their police remand, now further investigation may lead to the arrest of more persons involved in this. Police are also trying to trace back the link from where weapons were acquired by the accused,” he added.