Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 aides of Davinder Bambiha’s gang held with 5 pistols in Punjab

2 aides of Davinder Bambiha’s gang held with 5 pistols in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Mar 30, 2023 01:25 AM IST

The accused were identified as Inderjit Singh alias Baagh and Gurpreet Singh alias Babba of Faridkot. Police recovered three .32-bore country-made pistols, two .30-bore country-made pistols and 20 cartridges from their possession.

The Bathinda police on Wednesday arrested two members of the Davinder Bambiha gang and seized five pistols.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The accused were identified as Inderjit Singh alias Baagh and Gurpreet Singh alias Babba of Faridkot. Police recovered three .32-bore country-made pistols, two .30-bore country-made pistols and 20 cartridges from their possession.

Police claimed that Baagh and Babba were nabbed from Bibi Wala Chowk in Bathinda along with the weapons. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurrana said that during interrogation the accused revealed that both of them, along with Jagtar Singh of Mandher Kalan, were in contact with gangsters Lucky Patial and Sukh Dunneke. “On their directions, they were planning to carry out criminal activity in the area with weapons smuggled from Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered against all five. Patial, Dunneke and Jagtar are yet to be arrested,” he said.

“Police have secured their police remand, now further investigation may lead to the arrest of more persons involved in this. Police are also trying to trace back the link from where weapons were acquired by the accused,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out