2 arrested for man’s murdered in Samana village

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Aug 26, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Samana station house officer, Guriqbal Singh Sikand said that during the course of the investigation, it emerged that the victim had recorded a video of one of the accused, Hardeep Singh, with his girlfriend. Enraged over it, he hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim.

The district police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in Fatehpur village of Samana within 24 hours with the arrest of two of the accused.

A man, identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Fatehpur, was found murdered on Friday.

Samana station house officer, Guriqbal Singh Sikand said that during the course of the investigation, it emerged that the victim had recorded a video of one of the accused, Hardeep Singh, with his girlfriend. Enraged over it, he hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim. He allegedly called Lakha outside the village and then, along with his aides, opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons.

The other accused have been identified as Major Singh of Ramnagar Chunniwala, Sukhwinder Singh of Kohlemajra village, Sahil and Harpreet Singh. While Major Singh and Sukhwinder Singh have been arrested, a hunt is on for the other three accused.

All five have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

