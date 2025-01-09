Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 arrested in Fatehabad for firing at cops

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 09, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Fatehabad sadar police SHO Kuldeep Singh said that the incident had occurred on December 21 last year when four persons had opened fire at police team near Badopal toll plaza when jail inmate Ravi Kumar, who is lodged at Faridabad jail, was being taken back from a local court in Fatehabad where he was brought for a court hearing.

The Fatehabad police have arrested two persons for opening fire at a police team near Badopal toll plaza in December last year while trying to free a jail inmate from police custody.

The Fatehabad police have arrested two persons for opening fire at a police team near Badopal toll plaza in December last year while trying to free a jail inmate from police custody. (HT Photo)
The Fatehabad police have arrested two persons for opening fire at a police team near Badopal toll plaza in December last year while trying to free a jail inmate from police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Prashant alias Sachin of Sonepat and Sumit of Agroha, Hisar.

Fatehabad sadar police station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said that the incident had occurred on December 21 last year when four persons had opened fire at police team near Badopal toll plaza when jail inmate Ravi Kumar, who is lodged at Faridabad jail, was being taken back from a local court in Fatehabad where he was brought for a court hearing.

“When our vehicle reached near Badopal toll plaza, Ravi asked to stop the vehicle for urination. His cousin and three others came there on a bike and started firing at us in which a policeman sustained injuries. Ravi and his cousin Ankit Kumar sustained injuries. The latter died on the spot and the former died during treatment at a hospital,” he had said.

The SHO said that Ravi had asked his brother-in-law Prashant to meet Sumit and Manoj when he had gone to meet him in Faridabad jail.

“Sumit, Prashant and Manoj made a plan to free Ravi during his court hearing in Fatehabad. They attacked a police vehicle along with Ravi’s cousin Ankit. We had arrested Manoj earlier and the duo was arrested today,” the SHO added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On