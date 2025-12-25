Search
2 arrested with pistol, two live cartridges in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 06:34 am IST

Mohali police arrested two accused and recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges during routine check. The arrested accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Jaggi 46, a resident of Rajindergarh village, Badali Ala Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib district, and Danshvir Singh, 27, a resident of Kalaur village, Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The whole operation was carried out by Mohali police under the directions of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans. (HT Photo for representation)

Police said Jagtar is a matriculate and married, and has a criminal record, with three cases related to drug trafficking registered at different police stations in Fatehgarh Sahib district and one murder case registered at Rajpura police station. Danshvir is a senior secondary pass, unmarried, and has no previous criminal record.

Police said that on Tuesday, the CIA team was conducting a naka check near Christian School, Kharar, when they stopped a black Skoda car (CH04E-5425) with two occupants. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live .32 bore cartridges from the dashboard.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Kharar City police station and arrested both occupants. Police said both accused are on police remand and are being questioned to ascertain the source of the illegal weapon and the purpose for which it was brought. Further investigation is underway.

The whole operation was carried out by Mohali police under the directions of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans.

