2 ASIs, constable held after undertrial flees from Amritsar hospital

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a constable were arrested and later released on bail after an undertrial booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act escaped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) in Amritsar, police said on Sunday.

On the complaint of sub-inspector Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, the three cops and the absconding undertrial have been booked under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Majitha Road police station.

The three cops- ASI Jagjit Singh, ASI Avtar Singh and constable Parwinder Singh- were arrested and later on released on bail, Bikramjit said , adding that their raids to nab undertrial Sukhdeep Singh were still on.

Sukhdeep of Paddi Khalsa village falling under the Goraya police station in Jalandhar was arrested for alleged smuggling of drugs and was sent to Goindwal Sahib central jail in Tarn Taran district. Sukhdeep is facing around six criminal cases.

Police sources said Sukhdeep was referred for his medical checkup by the doctors in the jail after he complained of pain in his arm. On Saturday night, Sukhdeep and three other undertrials were taken to GNDH by a team of eight police personnel. Two of the undertrials were sent back to the jail after their medical checkup, while two others, including Sukhdeep, were admitted in the medicine ward of the hospital.

Three police personnel were entrusted with the task to guard Sukhdeep but he managed to escape from the hospital. ENDS