2 ASIs, constable held after undertrial flees from Amritsar hospital
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a constable were arrested and later released on bail after an undertrial booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act escaped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) in Amritsar, police said on Sunday.
On the complaint of sub-inspector Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, the three cops and the absconding undertrial have been booked under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Majitha Road police station.
The three cops- ASI Jagjit Singh, ASI Avtar Singh and constable Parwinder Singh- were arrested and later on released on bail, Bikramjit said , adding that their raids to nab undertrial Sukhdeep Singh were still on.
Sukhdeep of Paddi Khalsa village falling under the Goraya police station in Jalandhar was arrested for alleged smuggling of drugs and was sent to Goindwal Sahib central jail in Tarn Taran district. Sukhdeep is facing around six criminal cases.
Police sources said Sukhdeep was referred for his medical checkup by the doctors in the jail after he complained of pain in his arm. On Saturday night, Sukhdeep and three other undertrials were taken to GNDH by a team of eight police personnel. Two of the undertrials were sent back to the jail after their medical checkup, while two others, including Sukhdeep, were admitted in the medicine ward of the hospital.
Three police personnel were entrusted with the task to guard Sukhdeep but he managed to escape from the hospital. ENDS
-
Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109kg category arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra. He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh.
-
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
-
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
-
Amid piling debts, Punjab govt initiates process to wind up Punsup
Amid piling debts to the tune of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Punjab government has started the process to wind up food procurement body – Punjab state civil supplies corporation (Punsup). As per the proposal, Punsup will be merged with Punjab state grains procurement corporation (Pungrain), which majorly includes 1,500 staff and assets such as its headquarters in Chandigarh and food grain storage godowns in the state. The corporation runs fair price shops across the state.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday. The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics