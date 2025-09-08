Search
2 brothers die of ‘drug overdose’ in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran:
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 05:32 am IST

The deceased were found dead at their house on Thursday, as per his neighbour. He said it appeared that both took the drug together and were found dead at their house. (Representational image)
The deceased were found dead at their house on Thursday, as per his neighbour. He said it appeared that both took the drug together and were found dead at their house.

Both were married. A relative of the deceased alleged that drugs are being sold openly in the area. Residents said the drugs claimed the life of a youth a few months ago in the village.

