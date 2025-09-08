2 brothers die of ‘drug overdose’ in Tarn Taran

Two brothers on Thursday died of reported drug overdose at Jamarai village of the district, two years after their elder brother died due to consumption of drugs. The deceased were found dead at their house on Thursday, as per his neighbour. He said it appeared that both took the drug together and were found dead at their house. (Representational image)

Both were married. A relative of the deceased alleged that drugs are being sold openly in the area. Residents said the drugs claimed the life of a youth a few months ago in the village.