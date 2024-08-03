2 children dead, 12 sick after having marriage feast in Udhampur

At least two minor children died and a dozen others were taken ill after consuming a food at a wedding ceremony in Satyalta village in Ghordi block of Udhampur district on Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as Mohit Kumar, 3, and Suman Devi,12 ,of Satyalta village. (HT File)

Ghordi police post in-charge ASI Yogeshwar Manhotra said, “There was a wedding ceremony in the village on July 31 at the house of Hukum Chand, where guests from the village were served food. Around 14 people, who ate food at the wedding ceremony on July 31 night, were taken ill on Friday morning.”

“Two children died of food poisoning while 12 others, largely children were taken ill,” he added.

An official at the district hospital in Udhampur said, “While two children were brought dead, nine among 12 have been hospitalised at Udhampur district hospital and remaining three others have been referred to government medical college and hospital in Jammu,” he said.

“Among the ill, nine are children and three others are adults. They are all stable and responding to the treatment,” he added.

Arti Devi, BDC chairperson of block Ghordi, has demanded strict action and has taken up the matter Udhampur district commissioner Saloni Rai. Devi said that the Udhampur DC has assured proper treatment and free transport to ferry the patients.

Police have taken cognisance and have initiated action under law.