2 cops get show-cause notices as Chandigarh initiates dismissal proceedings

A head constable and a constable, facing CBI probe for graft and indicted in other cases, were issued show-cause notices, proposing dismissal on Monday by the Chandigarh Police. A head constable and a constable, facing CBI probe for graft and indicted in other cases, were issued show-cause notices, proposing dismissal on Monday by the Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police, after initiating regular departmental inquiry, have held them guilty.

The departmental inquiry against head constable Randeep Singh was carried out following allegations that he had taken ₹8 lakh from one Sewak Ram, on the pretext of securing a Chandigarh Police job for the latter.

Head constable Singh, who at present is posted at police lines, Chandigarh, due to his suspension in the corruption case, was earlier too held guilty of unauthorised traffic checking. Talking about this case, an officer said the CBI had arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and head constable Singh of Chandigarh Police for allegedly seeking ₹1 lakh as bribe from a Dhanas man for not implicating him in a rape case in March this year. The duo was then suspended and transferred to the Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Other than this, a departmental inquiry was ordered against constable Surinder Rathi for his unauthorised long absence for a period of 224 days from service.

“He is also facing a criminal case and a regular departmental inquiry, and was found guilty. He also remained absent for a period of 63 days and is facing CBI corruption case,” a senior police officer said. In 2019, constable Rathi was held along with the station house officer (SHO) of Mauli Jagran police for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹45,000 from a local resident for not registering a drug case against the complainant’s nephew. Rathi allegedly accepted the bribe on behalf of the SHO outside a tavern in Mauli Jagran.

“Both the tainted cops have been asked to submit their replies against their show-cause notices proposing the punishment of dismissal. After receiving their replies, we will take further action against them,” an officer stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON