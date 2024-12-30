2 cyber thugs held in Gurugram

Two cyber fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of monetary gains in return of completing online tasks.Seven mobile phones, as many debit cards and 13 SIM cards were recovered from the possession of Shriram Meena and Sumit Meena, both residents of Rajasthan, they said. “During interrogation, it was revealed that Shriram used to provide bank accounts to other cyber thugs and Sumit also used to run that bank account in collaboration with other cyber thugs,” a police officer said. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, a man filed a complaint that he was duped of around ₹70,000 in the name of completing a social media-based task. An FIR regarding this was registered at cyber-crime south police station on October 10.

While investigating, the team of cyber police arrested two accused from Jaipur on Saturday. The police took the accused on two days of police remand after being produced in a court here, ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Shriram used to provide bank accounts to other cyber thugs and Sumit also used to run that bank account in collaboration with other cyber thugs,” a police officer said.

In return, the accused used to get 10% of the defrauded amount, the police said.

Bank assistant branch manager among 3 arrested in cyber fraud

Gurugram Cyber police arrested three people including an assistant branch manager of IDFC Bank for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme linked to fake stock market investment, officials said on Monday.

The accused bank employee allegedly facilitated the provision of bank accounts to cyber criminals, while the two other accused were directly involved in executing the fraud, police said.

A complaint was lodged on September 11 by a man who alleged that he was duped in the name the name of stock market investments. An FIR was registered following the complaint and investigation was lodged, a they said.

The accused were identified as -- Abhishek Tiwari hailing from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Rajput a resident of Kishanganj colony and Rajendar Kumar from Pratap Nagar in Delhi, a police officer said.

He said Deepak and Abhishek were apprehended on December 26, while Rajendar was arrested on December 28 from different locations in Delhi.

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed that he was currently working as an assistant manager at IDFC Bank’s Model Town branch in Delhi, the officials said.

He has been employed in the bank since 2023, they added.

“The bank account used in the fraud was opened by accused Abhishek in the name of a fake firm in collaboration with accused Deepak and Rajender,” assistant commissioner of police (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

“Abhishek had received ₹10,000 in exchange for a bank account. Further investigation is underway,” he added.