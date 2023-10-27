2 days after Dugri carjacking, 4 auto-lifters nabbed

Two days after a taxi driver was robbed of his car near Dugri overbridge, the Shimlapuri police arrested four accused on Friday. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Police have recovered a car, with changed number plates, a bike, a country-made pistol, 16 mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Kamal, 31, of Bad Majra village of Mohali, Jagtar Singh alias Jagga, 37, of Matharu Chowk of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh alias Nona 35, of Mohalla Jujhar Nagar, and Simranjit Singh alias Guddu, 24, of Jujhar Nagar of Shimlapuri. Their aide Chanpreet Singh is yet to be arrested.

As per the police, the accused were plotting another robbery when they were arrested from a vacant plot on Star Road.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused, after robbing the car from the taxi driver, had affixed fake number plates on it, to use it in another robbery.

They have been booked under Sections 399/402 (dacoity), 379-B (snatching with preparation for causing death, hurt or restraint), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), 473 (possession counterfeit seal) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

He added that the accused already face multiple other FIRs.

Kumar, who faces two cases, including that of murder, is unemployed.

Jagtar Singh, a labourer, has two cases registered against him, including hatching a conspiracy of robbery and theft. Simranjit Singh works as a food delivery boy while Manjit Singh is a volunteer at a shrine in Mohali.

