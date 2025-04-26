2 days on, BSF jawan still in Pak custody

Two days have passed since the Indian authorities requested the release of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory on Wednesday, but the Pakistan Rangers are yet to respond. Constable Purnab Kumar Shaw of the 24th battalion, a resident of West Bengal, was taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the Zero Line in the Ferozepur sector.

Constable Purnab Kumar Shaw of the 24th battalion, a resident of West Bengal, was taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the Zero Line in the Ferozepur sector. He was escorting a group of local farmers harvesting wheat across the border fence in the Mamdot block at the time of the incident. Shaw was in uniform and armed with his G2 service rifle, along with three magazines and 60 rounds.

“The jawan inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory and was detained. Despite continuous efforts, the Pakistan Rangers have not responded to our plea for his release so far,” said Atul Fulzele, inspector general of BSF, Punjab Frontier.

The incident came to light on Thursday, amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Pak border following a deadly terror attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. India has since announced a series of strong diplomatic actions against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, and immediate closure of the Attari land-transit point.

Two flag meetings between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers—one on Wednesday evening and another on Thursday at 2 pm—ended without resolution. According to officials, the Pakistani side cited the need to consult “higher authorities” as the reason for not releasing Shaw. A third flag meeting, scheduled for 11 am on Thursday, saw no Pakistani participation.

Shaw, who was posted to the border area on April 10, 2025, was on his first deployment to this region. Officials noted that the geography of the area, which includes farmlands located up to 150 meters beyond the border fence but within Indian territory, can be confusing for new personnel. Farmers are granted access to these fields under BSF supervision during harvest season. In this instance, only Shaw crossed the border inadvertently, while the farmers remained behind.

Security officials stated that similar incidents have occurred in the past and are typically resolved through flag meetings and mutual coordination. However, Pakistan is yet to provide a timeline for the next meeting or any commitment regarding Shaw’s release.

BSF officials from the Jallo Ke Border outpost were immediately dispatched to the site and are continuing diplomatic and operational efforts to secure Shaw’s safe and early return.