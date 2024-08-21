 2 Doaba youths drown in swimming pool at Florida - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi
2 Doaba youths drown in swimming pool at Florida

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Two youths from the Doaba region — one from Kapurthala and another from Hoshiarpur — drowned in a swimming pool in Florida state of the United States on Tuesday.

Jalandhar

Those killed were identified as Amandeep Singh (25) of Garihwala village in Hoshiarpur district and Sahilpreet Singh (21) of Massita village of Kapurthala district.

Both the victims were on a work permit and were employed in stores. They were staying together and went to a community centre’s swimming pool where they drowned.

Amandeep’s uncle Jaswinder Singh said the family received a phone call from the US law enforcement agency informing about the demise of his nephew, who was only child of his parents.

“We don’t know about the exact details of how the incident happened. Amandeep had moved to the US five years ago and was staying with his friends,” the family said.

The family members of Sahilpreet said he went abroad five months ago.

“We want the Union government and the ministry of external affairs to initiate proceedings to bring back bodies of both the youths back to India so that their last rites could be performed at their native places,” the families demanded.

New Delhi
Thursday, August 22, 2024
