2 government teachers, cop among 7 killed in J&K accidents

At least seven persons, including two government teachers and a police constable, were killed in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. While a truck veered off road in Jammu district, claiming four lives, a Maruti Suzuki Alto met with an accident in Kishtwar, leaving three dead. A policeman inspects the wreckage of a truck after it rolled down a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jhajjar Kotli on Friday. At least four people were killed, according to officials. (PTI)

“Four persons, including truck driver and co-driver, were killed on the spot when a truck carrying a consignment of fresh apples from Kashmir, skidded and fell off a bridge in Jhajjar Kotli area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 2.30 am,” a senior police officer said.

“The truck, bearing registration number RJ 13 GB 5654, suddenly went off the road. We heard the sound of the crash and immediately reached the spot,” he added.

“The truck had a fall of around 80 feet. We launched a rescue operation but all four occupants were found dead,” the officer added. “Owners of the vehicle have been informed and they have left Ganganagar for Jammu,” he said.

The identity of the four dead was yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another road accident in Kishtwar, two government teachers and a police constable were killed when their Maruti Suzuki Alto car skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chenab River on Friday afternoon.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Khalil Poswal said, “the accident occurred around 1.30 pm near Kandni. Two of the three occupants died on the spot and the third succumbed to injuries at a hospital.”

They were identified as government teachers Rakesh Kumar, 45, of Badano Thathri and Madan Lal, 42, of Saror, and constable Dhyan Singh, 44, of Gandoh.

SSP said that prima-facie it appeared it be case of speeding.

A case under section 279, 304-A and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered at Kishtwar police station.

