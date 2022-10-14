2 held for robbing Jalandhar woman robbed of cash, jewels

Five days after a woman’s handbag, containing ₹4 lakh and two gold chains, was snatched near Meena Bazar on the Mall Road, police arrested two persons on Thursday.

On October 8, the complainant, Kavita Bansal of Jalandhar, was standing on the Mall Road when the two bike-borne accused snatched her handbag. Bansal jotted down the registration number of the scooter and lodged a complaint with the Division 8 police station.

Cops recovered ₹3.8 lakh and a pair of anklets from the two accused – Mohammad Khalid of Rari Mohalla Nim Wala Chowk and Sabir Hussain alias Chand of Islam Ganj. Their two- wheeler was also impounded.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Narinder Bhargav said, “We were able to trace the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The duo used to target women in markets during the festive season as they usually carry a lot of cash and valuables in their handbags around the time.”

The accused were booked under Sections 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The JCP added that Khalid, who is facing trial in five cases, had been released on bail on September 7.