2 held for snatching Punjab cop’s service pistol in Moga

The Moga police arrested two persons, who had attacked a Punjab Police head constable and snatched his service pistol, on Wednesday. On Friday night, two unidentified persons had attacked head constable Satnam Singh, when he was returning from duty near Lohara village in Moga. The accused snatched his service pistol and fled the spot.

The accused were identified as Akashdeep Singh and Raj Kumar, alias Raju, of Ferozepur district and a 9mm pistol and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said after duty, Satnam Singh’s vehicle got punctured near Lohara village. “When he was changing the tire, three unidentified persons in a Toyota Innova attacked him. They fled towards Kot Isse Khan area after snatching his pistol. A special team led by superintendent of police Ajay Raj Singh was constituted to trace the accused,” he said.

“Following the checking of CCTV footage of various areas, intelligence-based investigations and technical support, the two accused were traced and arrested by the police. Further investigation in the case is under process,” he added.