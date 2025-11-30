2 held for stealing 2kg copper, truck from Faridabad factory

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing around 2,110 kg copper, a pick-up vehicle and other goods from a factory here, after holding the security guard hostage, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered based on a complaint by a company representative at Mujesar police station, they added. (HT Photo for representation)

“Both accused were arrested from the Faridabad Railway Station when they were trying to flee to Bihar,” a senior officer said, adding that all the stolen items – 2,110 kg copper, two LED televisions, and the pick-up truck – with an estimated value of ₹25 lakh, were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of November 23 at the Trikuta Metals plant in Sector 24, Faridabad. An FIR was registered based on a complaint by a company representative at Mujesar police station, they added.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “Crime branch team arrested two accused -- identified as Sandeep Suman, 42 and Suraj, 39, natives of Munger district in Bihar. During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep was the mastermind behind the robbery.

He had worked at the Trikuta Metals factory six months ago, and was currently employed as a guard in the Pyala area. He was in need of money, and carried out the robbery with Suraj, who came to Faridabad in search of a job, the officer said, adding that the accused are being questioned.