2 held with 5.5 kg heroin near LoC in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 17, 2024 06:54 AM IST

They were identified as Sajan Kumar, 25 and Subash Chander, 36, of Sher and Kaneti villages in Nowshera sub division

Security forces nabbed two drug-peddlers along the Line of Control (LoC) and recovered 5.5 kgs of heroin from them in Rajouri district on Sunday, said officials on Monday.

The duo had received the contraband from across the LoC, said officials. (iStock)
The duo had received the contraband from across the LoC, said officials. (iStock)

They were identified as Sajan Kumar, 25 and Subash Chander, 36, of Sher and Kaneti villages in Nowshera sub division.

The duo had received the contraband from across the LoC, said officials.

“Acting on a tip off, a joint team of army and police nabbed the duo from the forward villages of Sher and Kaneti during a covert operation late on Sunday,” said a senior police officer.

The incident comes close on the heels of Border Security Force (BSF) recovering a Pakistani drone with nearly half kgs of narcotics along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu on Saturday.

