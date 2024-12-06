Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 held with 511gm heroin, pistol in Jalalabad

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 07, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The accused, Navdeep Singh and Babbu Singh, have been booked under Sections 21/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

Fazilka police on Friday arrested two drug smugglers with 511 gm heroin, a 30-bore China-made pistol, and a live cartridge from a checkpoint in Jalalabad on Friday.

Fazilka police on Friday arrested two drug smugglers with 511 gm heroin, a 30-bore China-made pistol, and a live cartridge from a checkpoint in Jalalabad on Friday. (Representational image)
Fazilka police on Friday arrested two drug smugglers with 511 gm heroin, a 30-bore China-made pistol, and a live cartridge from a checkpoint in Jalalabad on Friday. (Representational image)

The accused, Navdeep Singh and Babbu Singh, have been booked under Sections 21/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

As per the police, the duo used to smuggle heroin from Pakistan using drones. Police will be seeking their remand to trace the forward and backward linkages of their supply network.

4 held with poppy husk

In a separate operation, the counter intelligence (CI) wing of Ferozepur nabbed four drug smugglers with 425 kg of poppy husk in Jalalabad on Friday.

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, Ferozepur, said that acting on a tip-off, the CI team intercepted a truck (RJ-09-GD-8866) and a grey Swift car without a number plate at the grain market in Ladhu Ka village. Upon checking, the team found 25 bags of poppy husk, weighing 425 kg, in the vehicles.

The accused have been identified as Ram Lal Jaat and Suresh Jaat, both residents of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Krishan Singh and Paramjit Singh alias Pamma of Fazilka.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On