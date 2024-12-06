2 held with 511gm heroin, pistol in Jalalabad

Fazilka police on Friday arrested two drug smugglers with 511 gm heroin, a 30-bore China-made pistol, and a live cartridge from a checkpoint in Jalalabad on Friday. Fazilka police on Friday arrested two drug smugglers with 511 gm heroin, a 30-bore China-made pistol, and a live cartridge from a checkpoint in Jalalabad on Friday. (Representational image)

The accused, Navdeep Singh and Babbu Singh, have been booked under Sections 21/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

As per the police, the duo used to smuggle heroin from Pakistan using drones. Police will be seeking their remand to trace the forward and backward linkages of their supply network.

4 held with poppy husk

In a separate operation, the counter intelligence (CI) wing of Ferozepur nabbed four drug smugglers with 425 kg of poppy husk in Jalalabad on Friday.

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, Ferozepur, said that acting on a tip-off, the CI team intercepted a truck (RJ-09-GD-8866) and a grey Swift car without a number plate at the grain market in Ladhu Ka village. Upon checking, the team found 25 bags of poppy husk, weighing 425 kg, in the vehicles.

The accused have been identified as Ram Lal Jaat and Suresh Jaat, both residents of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Krishan Singh and Paramjit Singh alias Pamma of Fazilka.