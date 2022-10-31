2 held with arms, ammunition dropped by Pakistan drone in Jammu’s RS Pura sector

Two terror operatives were arrested with arms and ammunition dropped by a Pak drone in Baspur Bangla area of RS Pura sector along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu district, police said on Sunday.

Giving details, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh, said, “During the intervening night of October 27 and 28, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla in RS Pura. Since the area is close to the border fence, the information was related to all police stations and a dedicated officer led team was put on job.”

“All vehicles which had crossed the police check points around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis was pursued,” he added.

On the basis of analysis, RS Pura police picked up a few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in border belt particularly during the time when the drone movement was reported.

The ADGP informed that during rounding up of suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects Chander Bose, son of Vasdev of Doda. “He could not give any satisfactory reply to police questions regarding his movement towards border on that particular time and date. When put to sustained questioning, he admitted that he had visited the Baspur Bangla area, so as to receive consignment of weapons dropped by drone,” said Singh.

Bose further disclosed that he was working on the behest of a person Shamsher Singh, son of Prem Singh of Camp Gole Gujral in Jammu district, the cop said.

The ADGP said, “Both were in touch with an overground worker namely Balvinder of Jammu (now settled in Europe). All arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan.”

A case under Sections 13,16,18 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered at RS Pura police station.

Police team recovered four pistols, eight magazines and 47 pistol rounds from the two terror operatives. It may be stated here that it was the fourth drone consignment of arms and ammunition recovered by Jammu Police this year.

