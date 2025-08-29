2 infiltrators gunned down along LoC in Gurez

Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector and killed two infiltrators. The operation is still in progress as joint teams of the army and the police are combing the forest area looking for other infiltrators. Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector and killed two infiltrators. The operation is still in progress as joint teams of the army and the police are combing the forest area looking for other infiltrators. (AFP File)

Gurez is one of the traditional routes of infiltration and despite heavy security deployment, there have been many infiltration attempts from across the LoC and many of those attempts have been averted by the army and the police in the past.

The army confirmed the killing of two infiltrators. The identities of infiltrators, however, haven’t been released. “Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the Gurez sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Operation is in progress,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

On August 13, a soldier was killed as the army foiled a suspected infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Churdunda area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The soldier was identified as Havildar Ankit Kumar.

This was the first infiltration attempt or BAT action in the Valley since Operation Sindoor was launched to target terror camps in PoK and Pakistan in May.

On August 9, two Army jawans were killed in firing between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir at Akhal. The operation was terminated after 13 days as militants escaped from the cordon.

Under Operation Shivshakti, which took place on the intervening night of July 29-30, two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed when the army scuttled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Digwar sector of Poonch district.