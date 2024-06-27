2 Kaithal men drown in California lake

Two men from a village in Kaithal’s Pundri, settled in the United States (US), died due to drowning at a lake in California this week. On June 23, Pargat Singh, 27, a native of Mohna village in Kaithal’s Pundri town, went to a lake in California with three of his friends. While his friend, Sachin Kumar, alias Simmi, died reportedly due to the high flow or depth of the lake, Pargat and two of his friends were saved from drowning. However, he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. (HT File)

Lakhwinder Singh, his relative, said Pargat succumbed to his injuries at a hospital and the family was informed on Wednesday morning.

He said, “Pargat got back from work and went to the lake with his friends. Just minutes before leaving, he spoke to his wife and brother, who asked him not to go and instead rest. But he was adamant on going due to repeated calls from his friends.”

Pargat’s cousin, Malkeet Singh, said he had gone to the US in 2016 and was working as a truck driver for the last several years. “He had come to India in November and got married in January. After spending nearly three months here, he reached back in March and was making arrangements for his newlywed wife to settle abroad with him,” he added.

Fate played a cruel joke on his wife, Simar Kaur, who was waiting for her husband to send her a visa so that she could live with him. Little did she know that she would never be able to see him again.

In Mohna, just lanes away from Pargat’s house, Sachin’s family has been mourning for the last three days and waiting for their son’s body. Sachin’s uncle, Naresh Kumar said that his nephew had gone to the US in 2022 via donkey route and took him a year to reach due to different routes.

“Out of 1.5 acre of land his father Tejbir Singh owns, one acre was sold to send Sachin abroad. He recently got a job and started earning well. We received a call on Monday morning from his friends about his death,” he said.

Both the family appealed to the state government, district administration and donors to help them retrieve their bodies for cremation in India.

While deputy commissioner Prashant Panwar was unavailable for a comment, Pundri MLA Randhir Singh Gollen, who visited the families, said, “With the help of his friends both abroad and local, we are trying to get back the bodies.”