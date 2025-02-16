Menu Explore
2 Kalpana Chawla Medical College doctors killed in accident, three hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 16, 2025 07:02 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Dr Vijaypal, medical superintendent at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) and Dr Mohit Saini, a resident doctor and native of Kurukshetra.

Two doctors including a medical superintendent died, while three others were injured after the car, they were travelling in, collided with a nilgai near Assandh in Karnal, police said on Saturday.

The incident damaged the vehicle and reportedly also killed the animal. (HT Photo)
Families said that Dr Saini got married to a medical officer in 2023.

Authorities said that a group of seven doctors were on their way to Hisar to attend a marriage function. The car they were travelling in was being driven by a driver.

On reaching Bandrala bus stop on Jind Road, a running nilgai hit their vehicle from the front entering the vehicle through the windshield after breaking it.

The incident damaged the vehicle and reportedly also killed the animal.

All the injured were taken to Assandh sub-divisional civil hospital, but Dr Vijyapal had already died, and Dr Saini was referred to KCGMCH, where he also succumbed to injuries.

An autopsy was conducted of both the deceased and bodies handed over to the family, while the treatment of two injured doctors as well as the driver was underway.

The district health authorities mourned the death of their colleagues.

