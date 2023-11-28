close_game
2 killed, driver injured as load carrier falls into gorge in Doda

2 killed, driver injured as load carrier falls into gorge in Doda

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 28, 2023 07:04 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Mir Ali of Konthal and Zafarullah, both of Dandi Bhala; Aqib Gulzar was driving the vehicle

At least two men were killed and the driver of a load carrier injured after the vehicle skidded off road and fell into a 250-foot deep gorge in a remote area of Doda district on Monday, officials said.

“The vehicle was on its way to Chatroo from Thathri when the driver lost control,” police said. (iStock)
The deceased have been identified as Mir Ali of Konthal and Zafarullah, both of Dandi Bhala. Aqib Gulzar was driving the vehicle.

Doda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayom said, “The accident occurred at a sharp and steep curve near Tantana in Gundana tehsil around 5am.”

“The vehicle was on its way to Chatroo from Thathri when the driver lost control,” he added.

He added that there were five cattle on-board the vehicle. “We are checking if they had valid permission to transport them. The injured driver has been taken to at Doda government medical college,” said the SSP.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, he added.

