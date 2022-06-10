2 Ludhiana men robbed of mobile phones at knifepoint
At least seven people have been booked for robbing two men of their mobile phones at knifepoint.
Moti Nagar police have registered a case based on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Palam City, Kohara.
He told police that he was at the Sector 39 market with his friend Subash Thakur on June 6, where a youngster requested for his mobile phone to make a call, to which he agreed.
However, the youth refused to return the phone and six of his accomplices also reached the scene and snatched Subhash’s phone at knifepoint as well.
A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects under Sections 379- B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
2 women lose bags to snatchers
Two youngsters on a scooter snatched a bag from a woman which contained her mobile phone in New Kitchlu Nagar area on Hambran Road.
The victim, Asha Gupta, said she was waiting for a friend outside her house and they were going to attend a satsang (religious congregation), when two youths on a scooter who faces were covered snatched her bag and rode off.
Asha’s son, Ankur Gupta, told the police that the snatchers appeared to be in their mid-20s and were captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. PAU police said that they initiated a probe soon after receiving a complaint .
Meanwhile, a woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband lost her bag which contained ₹10,000 to two men on a bike.
The victim, Karamjit Kaur, a resident of Rasulpur in Jagraon, said that she had withdrawn the cash from a bank and kept it in the bag.
Her husband, Gurtej Singh, tried to chase down the snatchers, but they managed to escape.
The Jagraon police have registered the case under section 379-B of Indian Penal Code and started investigation.
