2 Ludhiana students selected for President’s Scout Award

Ludhiana: Two students of Ludhiana will be presented with Presidents’ Award for Scouts. They will be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in July.

Rajkumar, who is a rover (senior wing of scouts and guides) and Krishan Murari, who is a scout (junior category), are Class 12 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, in Ludhiana district. They have been trained under the Bharat Scouts and Guides Mission.

Principal of the school Pradeep Sharma, who himself had been decorated with the President’s award for his contribution in the field of Bharat Scouts and Guides movement and also holds NCC-C certificate, trained both his students. “It is a proud moment for me as both the scouts worked hard for this day and fulfilled my dream. It was not an easy journey as they participated in numerous camps for hard training,” said Sharma.

Prior to their selection for the award, both the scouts took part in numerous competitions and cleared the mandatory stages/badges, including farmer, rural worker, health badge, cook, pioneer and camping where they learnt tenting in jungles and the survival techniques, first aid, rescue operations, etc.

Their class teacher Bindu Sharma said despite their busy schedule, both the arts stream students struck a perfect coordination between studies and camps.

While Krishan Murari wants to serve in the defence forces, Rajkumar aims to be a scout’s teacher. “Without the support of our families and teachers, we couldn’t have achieved this,” said Murari and Rajkumar.

Both Murari and Rajkumar will get a grace score in recruitment exams for army, railways and other central services.

