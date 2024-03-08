 2 members of BKI-backed terror module nabbed from Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
2 members of BKI-backed terror module nabbed from Jalandhar

2 members of BKI-backed terror module nabbed from Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 08, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Ghugg of Bittal Jhuggian village and Avtar Singh alias Laddi of Sangowal village in Jalandhar.

Thwarting possible targeted killings in Punjab, the counter-intelligence unit of Jalandhar arrested two members of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module on Thursday.

Two .32 bore pistols, four magazines, 30 live cartridges and a Splendor motorcycle (PB08 FE 3940) have been recovered from their possession. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Ghugg of Bittal Jhuggian village and Avtar Singh alias Laddi of Sangowal village in Jalandhar. Two .32 bore pistols, four magazines, 30 live cartridges and a Splendor motorcycle (PB08 FE 3940) have been recovered from their possession.



Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the duo was working to radicalise youth, and during the course of investigation, it emerged that the arrested duo had been tasked with carrying out targeted killings in the state.

The module is operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, a close aide of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, and his associate Shamsher Singh alias Shera, who is presently in Armenia.

AIG counter-intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said there were intel inputs that the BKI module was hatching a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings, following which police teams from Jalandhar launched a special operation and arrested the two accused from a special naka in Mehatpur.

A case under Sections 10, 13, 17, 18, 18-B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Sections 25 and 25 (7) of the Arms Act and Sections 115 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

