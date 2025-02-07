2 men tonsured by villagers, for ‘raping’ girl in Haryana’s Nuh

Two youths were tonsured by the villagers here and later arrested for allegedly kidnapping, and then raping a girl, police on Thursday said. Irfan and Fardeen, both natives of Chilawali village in Nuh district, often harassed girls of the nearby village, locals said. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Irfan and Fardeen, both natives of Chilawali village in Nuh district, often harassed girls of the nearby village, locals said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she was raped by the two early Wednesday morning when she was sleeping with her mother in her house.

“Both entered my house. They kidnapped me at knife point and took me away at a place where they raped me,” the victim’s complaint read.

They also clicked pictures and made a video of her, she alleged.

A case was registered against both men under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police.

Enraged over the incident, some villagers nabbed both the accused and shaved their heads before handing them over to police.

They even made a video of it and put it on social media.