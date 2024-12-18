2 miscreants steal Punjab roadways bus, one held

Two miscreants managed to steal a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) parked outside a local dhaba on Tuesday. One of the accused has been arrested while the other is on the run, police officials said. One of the accused is on the run.

According to a statement made to the police by driver Bhajan Singh, posted at Faridkot Depot, the incident occurred on Saturday.

Singh said he had stopped the government bus (PB 04V2923), travelling from Golu Ka Mor to Chandigarh outside a roadside dhaba on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road for a meal. When the driver returned, the bus was found missing.

Police scanned through the CCTV footage and saw two individuals identified as Kashmir Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Chak Ghubai village, and Gora, a resident of Basti Bhattian in Ferozepur, stole the bus.

The police tracked the stolen bus near Gurudwara Pargat Sahib, where the accused were allegedly in the process of dismantling it.

“One of the suspects, Kashmir Singh, was caught red-handed trying to remove the bus tyres, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” police said.

“Manhunt is on to nab the absconding accused while further probe is on,” said Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (Investigation), Ferozepur.