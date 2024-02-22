2 Punjab men held with 2kg of heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons with 1.97 kg of heroin on Wednesday. The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons with 1.97 kg of heroin on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team set a trap and arrested both the men. The accused have been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Patiala, and his accomplice Honey, a resident of Ludhiana. A case has been registered against both the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Phase-4 police station in Mohali. The accused were presented in court and have been sent to two-day police remand.

The investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, said their team was on patrol duty when they received information that two drug traffickers involved in heroin smuggling for an extended period were supplying drugs to their regular customers.

Acting on the tip-off, the STF team setup a checkpoint, during which, two youths on a motorcycle were observed. Considering the suspicious circumstances, the STF intercepted them for questioning. However, the individuals failed to provide a clear response to the STF. Upon searching them, 1.970 kilograms of heroin was seized. They were immediately arrested, and a case was registered against them.

During the STF interrogation, it was revealed that Shubham Kumar is a history-sheeter; he had multiple cases registered against him earlier. He had been released on bail in cases related to murder and drug trafficking in Patiala. Meanwhile, questioning of the accused Honey is underway.