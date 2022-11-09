Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 SGPC members extend support to Bibi

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 01:04 AM IST

The action against Bibi came after she remained adamant on contesting against party nominee Harjinder Singh Dhami in the SGPC president election on November 9

Bibi Jagir Kaur.
ByHT Correspondent

Barnala: A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) expelled three-time former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and a prominent woman leader of the party Bibi Jagir Kaur for “anti-party” activities, two members of the apex gurdwara body, including four-time former MLA Balvir Singh Ghunas and Baldev Singh Chungha, on Tuesday opened a front against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and extended their support to Bibi.

The action against Bibi came after she remained adamant on contesting against party nominee Harjinder Singh Dhami in the SGPC president election on November 9.

Addressing a press conference, Ghunas and Chungha accused Sukhbir of “tying the hands and muzzling the voice of the SGPC president”. They said the party president was not letting the SGPC chief take decisions independently.

Ghunas (65), who represented the Bhaduar constituency thrice and Dirba once, and is a SGPC member from Chananwal area in Barnala, also criticised Sukhbir for not accepting recommendations of the Jhundan panel. “Jhundan panel had recommended change in the party leadership, but Sukhbir took action against other office-bearers,” he alleged.”

Baldev Singh Chungha (60), SGPC member from Bhadaur who was expelled from the party in March this year for anti-party activities, said: “We will support Bibi Jagir Kaur and vote for her.”

