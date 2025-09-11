2 students injured as overloaded auto crashes into tractor-trailer in Jagraon

Eleven students of a government school had a narrow escape after the autorickshaw they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trailer at Raikot Road in Jagraon on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the students suffered minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were discharged after administering first aid. Eleven students of a government school had a narrow escape after the autorickshaw they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trailer at Raikot Road in Jagraon on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the students suffered minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were discharged after administering first aid. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the auto-rickshaw, transporting about 11 schoolchildren back home after classes, reached Raikot Road. As the tractor-trailer turned towards the Moti Bagh side, the auto driver failed to control the vehicle following which the vehicle crashed into the tractor-trailer.

A student in the auto, shared, “We were chatting and laughing when suddenly the trailer came in front of us. The auto driver tried to stop, but the brakes didn’t work. We all got scared, and some of us had small cuts, but thankfully, nothing serious happened.”

Another student added, “It all happened so fast. I felt a jolt, and then we were at the hospital getting treated. I hope the authorities will look into it so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Commuters expressed shock at the incident. Ramesh Chand, who witnessed the accident, said, “It was frightening. The area at Raikot Road is always busy, especially during school hours. I have seen many near-misses before. This time, luck was on their side, but this raises serious questions about vehicle maintenance and traffic safety on this stretch.”

The auto driver blamed the tractor-trailer driver, claiming the trailer turned suddenly, causing the collision. In contrast, the tractor-trailer driver, Boota Singh, refuted the allegation, insisting, “My trolley was already passing by. The accident happened because the auto driver failed to apply brakes”

ASI Harjeet Singh of City Police Station, who reached the scene, stated, “An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.”