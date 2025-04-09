2 students injured in a brawl reported in PU campus

Two students were injured on Tuesday after a brawl broke out between two groups outside the boys hostel number 4, with students alleging the involvement of outsiders. Dean student welfare prof Amit said a report of the incident has been sought from the warden. (File)

The injured have been identified as Anuj, a student of the evening department and Jaskaran of the University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM). PU security and police arrived at the scene and intervened.

Dean student welfare prof Amit said a report of the incident has been sought from the warden. Students present at the spot alleged the involvement of outsiders.

Boys hostel 4 warden prof Naveen said the CCTV footage is being inspected to identify the persons.

Despite numerous attempts chief security officer Vikram Singh remained unavailable for a comment. PU vice chancellor prof Renu Vig did not comment on the issue either.

Parties blaming each other

After the incident, the parties have started levelling allegations on one another on the issue of the alleged involvement of outsiders in the incident.

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal targeted the joint action committee (JAC) for doing politics in the name of Aditya Thakur. Dalal said students supporting him were being threatened by JAC and were called to come for a discussion outside BH-4, where they were beaten. Anurag alleged the involvement of outsiders in the incident.

On the other hand, PUCSC vice president Archit Garg said they have nothing to do with the incident. It was some personal rift between students that escalated to a brawl. JAC is being unnecessarily blamed.