2 suicides in 3 days at PGI put spotlight on staff crunch

The suicides by two employees at PGIMER this week have once again put the spotlight on shortage of staff at the institute. Multiple workers’ associations at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have alleged that the staff shortage leading to increased workload has caused heightened workplace stress levels among the employees. PGIMER caters to over 10,000 people in the OPDs daily. (HT File)

A suicide was reported on Monday, followed by another on Wednesday. Preliminary findings indicate that workplace stress and overburdened and staff shortage could be contributing factors to these occurrences.

PGI employees said that the significant staff shortage is a critical factor, along with various other aspects. According to the associations, while patient load at PGIMER has increased 10-fold over the past few years, the creation of posts has been very low in comparison.

The institute caters to over 10,000 people in the out-patient department (OPD) every day. Even the bed occupancy has gone up from 84.7% in 2021-22 to 103.5% in 2022-23. In 2021-22, PGI admitted 81,387 patients, a number which went up to 101,197 in 2022-23.

The consultations have also increased from 1,552,894 in 2021-22 to 2,513,415 in 2022-23.

No cadre review since 1992

Chairperson of PGI Contract Workers’ Union’s joint action committee Ashwani Kumar Munjal, a former employee, said, “Over 30 years have passed and cadre review has not been conducted at PGI. The last review took place in 1992. We approached the court in 2012 and in 2015, PGI issued a notification. However, no progress was made.”

In a cadre review, structure and composition of job positions within an organisation, especially in public sector, are evaluated and revised if needed.

Repeated calls and messages to medical superintendent-cum-PGI spokesperson Dr Vipin Koushal remained unanswered.

“We returned to court to enforce the cadre review. In April last year, the court ordered to implement a cadre review within six months. Currently, contempt proceedings are underway. For 32 years, no cadre review has been conducted,” added Munjal.

PGIMER Nursing Welfare Association president Manjneek said, “The workload has become overwhelming with a significant increase in patients over the years. The personnel are insufficient and we are operating beyond our capacity.”

“Under such circumstance, nursing staff find themselves struggling, even for their day offs. When individuals are already exceeding their capacity and then have to battle for time off, it leads to stress and disrupts work-life balance,” added Manjneek.

She alleged that even though it was not the nurses’ responsibility to handle and monitor the expensive equipment and technical aspects, the duty was imposed on them due to the lack of staff. “If something goes missing, the blame falls on us, which is the responsibility of the administration. We have had discussions with the administration regarding the mental health and stress of the staff,” she added.

Employees alleged that they often have to treat patients without beds, adding that although doctors recommend X-rays for numerous patients, workforce is needed for conduct the examination.

Medical Technicians Union president Ajay Jha said, “Workplace stress is a significant concern nowadays and needs attention. It is equally challenging for an experienced worker like the supervisor radiographer, and a fresh youngster like the store keeper, who ended their lives. The issue should be taken seriously.”

PGI Contract Workers Union president Vikramjit Singh echoed a similar sentiment. “Despite being underpaid, the outsourced workers are working more than capacity in hazardous environment and amid viruses,” he said.

Association of Resident Doctors president Dr Hariharan refused to comment on the matter. In July 2023, a senior resident doctor attempted suicide on campus, leaving a note that blamed a faculty member from his department.

In 2018, a 24-year-old junior resident doctor ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. In 2015, a 26-year-old clerk in the pathology department jumped from the fifth floor, ending his life. In April 2010, unable to bear the “torture” from his seniors, a 25-year-old junior resident doctor ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a hostel building.

No arrests yet

The last rites of the supervisor radiographer, who ended life on Monday, were held on Thursday after her son returned from abroad. While police registered an FIR against tutor Ajay Sharma, his wife and others, on Wednesday, no arrests have been made yet.

The institute also formed a committee on Wednesday to investigate the matter. Senior officials, however, remain tight-lipped.

Munjal alleged, “PGI Employees Union (Non-Faculty) condemn the incident of abetment to suicide of supervisor. It is a clear case of mismanagement and misgovernance on the part of head of department of radiology and imaging, who failed to discharge his legal and moral duty to handle the situation.”

“The accused tutor and his wife are history sheeters. Their frauds, scams, corrupt activities and wrongdoing are well documented in disciplinary proceeding files. Their illegal activities are known to each and every staff member of radiology and imaging and PGI administration,” added Munjal