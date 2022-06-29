2 suspected OGWs of militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
Two suspected overground workers (OGWs) of militants were on Tuesday shot dead by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Police say weapons and narcotics were recovered from the slain persons. They are believed to have come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and facilitate infiltration of militants, they said.
“The army said on June 28, some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in the general area, India Gate, Bichu, in the Keran sector of Kupwara by the army’s patrol party and the suspected movement was challenged. On being challenged, a fire was opened from the other side which was retaliated by the army. On search, two persons were found dead. On this side of the fence, four AK rifles, eight magazines and two packets of narcotics were recovered whereas two more AK rifles along with magazines and four grenades were found on the other side of the fence,” a police spokesman said.
He said that it is believed that both the persons, identified as Majid Chechi and Samsudin Beigh, had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at the fence.
“Warlike store has been recovered in the operation which includes AK 47 and 56 rifles, grenades and narcotics. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” he said.
-
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
-
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
-
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
-
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
-
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics