2 top posts in Chandigarh admn vacant as Vijay Namdeorao Zade also relieved from charges

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday relieved Vijay Namdeorao Zade, a Punjab-cadre IAS officer, from the post of finance secretary, making him the second top bureaucrat to go for central deputation in a span of five days. The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday relieved Vijay Namdeorao Zade, a Punjab-cadre IAS officer, from the post of finance secretary, making him the second top bureaucrat to go for central deputation in a span of five days. (HT File)

Earlier on June 14, the administration had relieved home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, a Haryana-cadre officer, from his post after he was assigned new responsibilities in the Union government.

The responsibilities held by the two officers have now been distributed among other IAS officers till new appointments are made.

As per the latest orders, UT adviser Rajiv Verma will take charge as secretary, home and police/prison.

Municipal commissioner Anandita Mitra will hold the charges of secretary, water resources; secretary, estate and housing; secretary, urban planning; and chief administrator.

Similarly, UT health secretary Ajay Chagti will look after the charges of secretary, local government and urban development, and chairman, CITCO. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh will look after the charges of secretary transport, secretary, labour and employment, and secretary revenue.

The Punjab government has recently sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT administration for the post of finance secretary. Punjab-cadre IAS officers Amit Dhaka (2006 batch), Amit Kumar (2008) and Mohammed Tayyab (2007) are in the race for the post of the UT finance secretary.

Zade had joined the UT administration in May 2021 and his tenure ended in May this year. He was given a month’s extension in view of the Lok Sabha elections as he was the chief electoral officer of Chandigarh. However, the UT administration is yet to receive a panel of names from the Haryana government for the post of home secretary.

The three-year deputation period of MC chief Anindita Mitra will end in August and DC Vinay Pratap Singh in October this year.