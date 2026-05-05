2 travel agents booked after Jalandhar woman’s mysterious death in Oman

Days after a 23-year-old woman from Jalandhar died under mysterious circumstances in Oman, two travel agents, including a woman, have been booked for illegal trafficking and committing fraud with her. On April 24, the family learnt of Ankita’s death after one of her friends managed to contact them. Her body reached Jalandhar on Sunday. (iStock)

The deceased, Ankita, a resident of Jalandhar’s Abadpura, went to Oman on a work visa in October 2025 for a domestic help job, as promised by the travel agents.

Police said the travel agent, Jaskaran Singh, and his accomplice Asha Raninder promised Ankita a monthly salary of ₹30,000.

According to the FIR, upon reaching Oman, Ankita remained in contact with her family for a few days, and revealed that her employer had snatched her passport and she was being subjected to mental trauma. But the family’s contact with her snapped in November.

On April 24, the family learnt of Ankita’s death after one of her friends managed to contact them. Her body reached Jalandhar on Sunday.

In their complaint, the family also alleged that the accused travel agents demanded an amount of ₹3.71 lakh to bring back the victim safely to India after few days of her stay in Oman.

The accused have been booked under Sections 143 (trafficking of person), 318(4) ( cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.