2 women tourists from Punjab die in Kullu after a pine tree falls on them

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 01, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Confirming the incident, Kullu deputy superintendent of police Rajesh said the bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Two Punjab women, who were on a vacation in Himachal, were killed after a pine tree fell on them during a severe storm in Sumaropa near Kasol, Kullu, on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Avinash Kaur, 56, and Nishu Verma, 37, both residents of Ludhiana.
The deceased were identified as Avinash Kaur, 56, and Nishu Verma, 37, both residents of Ludhiana. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as Avinash Kaur, 56, and Nishu Verma, 37, both residents of Ludhiana.

Confirming the incident, Kullu deputy superintendent of police Rajesh said the bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 women tourists from Punjab die in Kullu after a pine tree falls on them
