2 women tourists from Punjab die in Kullu after a pine tree falls on them

Two Punjab women, who were on a vacation in Himachal, were killed after a pine tree fell on them during a severe storm in Sumaropa near Kasol, Kullu, on Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Avinash Kaur, 56, and Nishu Verma, 37, both residents of Ludhiana. (HT File)

Confirming the incident, Kullu deputy superintendent of police Rajesh said the bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem.