2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held
Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday.
The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing.
The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar, had fled the city soon after the murder, and had been changing his location to avoid detection. He had returned to Ludhiana a few days ago.
Inspector Beant Juneja, special branch in-charge, said, “Rajiv Kumar was arrested on the basis of a tip off.He had resumed criminal activities after returning to the city.”
The accused has confessed to procuring murder weapons for the murder,and handing them over to the contract killers hired to kill the businessman. He is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.
The victim’s uncle Rajinder Manocha, and three others have been arrested for the murder, while one of the accused, Rajiv Kumar, is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.
A police official said that the businessman was killed over a monetary dispute within the family. “The victim’s father had given a house and car to his brother against the disputed ₹36 lakh. However, the accused hired contract killers to eliminate the victim.”
Ayodhya Development Authority receives over 250 objections to land acquisition for airport
The Ayodhya Development Authority has received more than 250 objections in connection with the proposed land acquisition for the Ayodhya airport project from locals who have purchased land in the airport's vicinity. The Ayodhya Development Authority had invited objections and suggestions on the Ayodhya Mahayojana-2031 (Ayodhya Master Plan-2031) which will be finalised soon. The development authority has received around 1084 objections on the Mahayojana-2031. The maximum 250 are related with the Ayodhya airport project.
Wanted SAD leader attends public events in Ludhiana, cops clueless
Wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal cases, a SAD leader attended a public event on Monday with impunity, and rightly so. Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi was also at the event. On February 24, Harpreet Singh Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and his aides Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other unidentified persons were booked on the complaint of SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh.
3 women including 2 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for infiltration, trafficking
Three women including two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for alleged infiltration in Tripura soil and trafficking, police said. The two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Shazeeda Khatun (25), Kajali Akhtar (24) were known to have intruded into Tripura from Bangladesh three days ago in search of jobs. During their stay, they came in contact with one Nargis Akhtar (27), resident of Bagma in Tripura's Gomati district through an acquaintance.
Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman
A gardener who had allegedly been raping a 19-year-old woman for five months was booked on Monday. The accused fled the city after learning that the teenager was pregnant. The accused, Binda Ram, 29, of Daad village, worked as a gardener in a park, while the victim worked as a domestic help at house in a posh locality of the city. The two had met at the park in October 2021.
MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra
The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.
