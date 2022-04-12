2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held

Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday.

The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing.

The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar, had fled the city soon after the murder, and had been changing his location to avoid detection. He had returned to Ludhiana a few days ago.

Inspector Beant Juneja, special branch in-charge, said, “Rajiv Kumar was arrested on the basis of a tip off.He had resumed criminal activities after returning to the city.”

The accused has confessed to procuring murder weapons for the murder,and handing them over to the contract killers hired to kill the businessman. He is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.

The victim’s uncle Rajinder Manocha, and three others have been arrested for the murder, while one of the accused, Rajiv Kumar, is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

A police official said that the businessman was killed over a monetary dispute within the family. “The victim’s father had given a house and car to his brother against the disputed ₹36 lakh. However, the accused hired contract killers to eliminate the victim.”