2 years on, Guru Nanak museum, Smart City works fail to take shape in Sultanpur Lodhi

A museum on Guru Nanak and several development projects under the Smart City project announced by the Punjab government on the first Sikh master’s 550th birth anniversary in 2019 have failed to move beyond the procedural or tendering process even after 2 years.

The 552th birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak will be celebrated on Friday.

Officials said the Punjab government had set up a seven-member of committee for conceptualising the central-sponsored project to build the museum, Pind Babe Nanak Da, a replica of Rai Bhoi Di Talwandi (now in Pakistan), the village where Guru Nanak was born.

It took the state two years to get in-principle approval from the Centre for setting up the museum in April this year following which the Punjab government floated tenders to hire a consultancy firm to design the museum.

Shiv Dullar Singh Dhillon, a former IAS officer who is supervising the project, said, “We did not find a suitable consultant for the project and have floated a tender for the same again. The Punjab government has promised to build the best museum for the devotees.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal said the administration has completed the process to acquire the land for the museum but they are yet o receive funds from the tourism department. “At least 43-acre land was identified at Macchijova and Taraf Hazi villages in Sultanpur Lodhi for acquisition,” Uppal added.

Many projects still in tendering stage

In February this year, the then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh initiated development works worth ₹134.18 crore under the Smart City project for Sultanpur Lodhi to strengthen the basic infrastructure and road connectivity to facilitate the pilgrims.

Under the Smart City project, two main roads, including the one connecting Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi via Fatudhinga will to be made 4 lane at a cost of ₹77 crore. Also, the Dadwindi-Sultanpur Lodhi road will be widened at ₹26 crore.

Besides, the construction of parks and open spaces along the banks of the holy Bein will be undertaken at ₹26 crore. Also, a fire-control facility is to be set up with the latest technology at ₹2 crore.

Congress’ Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said that the installation of solar panels at government offices is almost at completion stage whereas the work on sewage treatment plants was underway. “We admit that there has been delay in the implementation of the projects, especially the museum. The public works department (PWD) has floated tenders for the two road projects and work will soon start,’ he added.