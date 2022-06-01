200 industrialists participate in ‘Business Unplugged 2.0’ held by CICU in Ludhiana
Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), with the support of DBS Bank India Ltd, Sangeeta Steel and Sonalika International, organised an event ‘Business Unplugged 2.0’ to promote efficiency, transformation and growth of industries.
Around 200 industrialists participated in the event where speakers deliberated upon future strategies of an organisation for its overall growth.
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja discussed the role of chief executive officer (CEO) in which he highlighted the role of mentorship and business growth tools which will help entrepreneurs to transform and run business efficiently. He also emphasised the need to define strategies to build a world-class organisation.
Vice-president JS Bhogal said India holds more opportunity in two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing sector than other countries.
Shivam Dave, head, assets (micro and small), Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank India Ltd, shared the facilities offered to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by the bank.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics